James Nicholas Bouzios

James Nicholas Bouzios of Pensacola, Florida passed away on February 17, 2025. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 11, 1949, to Nick and Tina Bouzios.

Jim volunteered for the draft where he served in the United States Army as a medic in Vietnam. For his bravery, he received the Bronze Star and The Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. While in Vietnam he was wounded, received the Purple Heart, and was medevacked home to the United States. During his medical leave from the Army, he met the love of his life, Linda, whom he was married to for 53 years. Shortly after marriage, he and Linda moved to Pensacola, Florida.

Jim continued his education, earning his Master’s Degree in political science and business administration from The University of West Florida. Upon graduation, he received The Presidential Internship and took his first job with HUD. For decades, Jim continued working his way up from a Junior Civilian at the Department of Defense to his career climax retiring at Senior Executive Service (SES level); serving as the Chief Information Officer of Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT &E) for Naval Education &Training Command (NETC) which is the largest shore command for the United States Navy.

After retirement, his hobbies became starting small businesses, hunting, and home improvement projects. However, his true passion was writing, particularly writing “letters to the editor” in the Pensacola News Journal. His motto was “execute without excuses.” Those who knew him well called him “Big Jim”.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda; son, Nick (Angela); son, Alex (Ashley); grandchildren, Olivia Kate, Lauren (Michael), and Logan. He also leaves behind his siblings, Bert (Bob) Pryor, Tony Bouzios, Callie (Dave) Neybert, and Tina (Tom) Imperato. In addition, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, or in his name to the Town of Pine Apple, Alabama or The Town of Pine Apple Volunteer Fire Department P. O. Box 8 Pine Apple, Al. 36768.