In His Own Words: New Northview Head Football Coach Doug Vickery

Northview vs. Flomaton has been a big rivalry for years. It’s usually a hard fought game, but a game that always ends with the Century Whataburger full of Hurricanes and Chiefs that left it all on the field and hang out together like good friends and neighbors door.

So for Doug Vickery, who was named the new head football coach at Northview Tuesday afternoon, it’s going to be an exciting fall when the two teams meet this season.

Tuesday afternoon, NorthEscambia.com interview Vickery just before we had the opportunity to be the first to break the big local sports story. Here’s what he had to say, in his own words.

“Every time we (Flomaton and Northview) play, it is like a dog fight. I’m just excited about getting over there; I’m excited about working with those kids and putting a great product on the field, something that everybody can be proud of. Kids that will hostel and fight and scratch. That’s my personality, and I’m just excited.

“Coach Summerford did such a great job there…too them to the state championship game just a few years ago. He’s got the foundation laid out, and it is a science. It’s a football rich tradition school, so I’m excited.”

Positive Personality

“I felt like what I do well is develop culture, and God have given me the ability to coach and lead young men,” he said. “You are concerned about those young men mentally and spiritually. You are constantly trying to feed those you men, and the second part is to develop toughness and implement toughness in everything that we do. The third thing is to build them up.”

“I am going to coach them hard and get on to them, but twice as much coach them up and tell them love them, brag on them, and push them in that right direction.”

“Football is a tough game, and it demands a lot out of you physically and mentally, but you’ve got to have some with it. And if you don’t have fun with it, why are you even playing the game?”

As for Friday night, he said Chiefs fans can expect to see him yelling and screaming (perhaps at the refs), but fans will also see him fist bumping, jumping up and down, and getting excited with the players.

Why cross the state line?

“I decided I had 31 years in the state of Alabama, so I’d been doing it a long time, and it was time and had an opportunity. I had some other opportunities come up these last few months when I’ve just been kind of looking around, and Northview popped up. Obviously, it’s always been in the back of my head that one day Northview would really be something I’d like to have, so it’s kind of like a dream job.”

And it’s almost a homecoming of sorts, he said. Vickery is an Atmore native, and his wife Leah is from Walnut Hill where she graduated from Ernest Ward High School.

“It just opened up, and (Principal) Mr. Sherrill’s giving me an opportunity. I can retire from Alabama, and I feel like I’ve still got a lot of juice in the tank, so I’m excited about having a group of you men that I can pour into and try to help them anyway I possibly can. That’s what I really enjoy.”

I enjoy every aspect of it from. Practice to off-season workouts to summer workouts. I think those are some of the best things, whether we’re going to camp together, or whether we’re spending time, whether we take them bowling or to a hockey game, whatever that’s some of the funniest things it keeps me young.”

And about THAT game

Former Flomaton Hurricane coach Vickery’s first season at Northview is also the first season for former Northview co-defensive coordinator Jace Gandy who is now Vickery’s successor as the new head coach at Flomaton — will end on the field in Flomaton. They know each other’s playbooks, and each other’s players.

“It will be tough,” Vickery said with a little chuckle. “Honestly, there are the kids that I have coached since they were really little, and I was their coach forever. And I love those kids, but now my sole responsibility is head football coach for Northview. So, I’m a Chief now, and I’m going to do all I possibly can. That does not mean I still don’t love those kids, but at the end of the day, it’s a game.”

