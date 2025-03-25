Northview Chiefs Name Former Hurricane Doug Vickery As Head Coach

March 25, 2025

The Northview Chiefs have named Doug Vickery and their next head football coach. The longtime Flomaton High School head football coach announced his retirement from the Flomaton Hurricanes last December.

“I’ve going from one rival to another, and it’s such a blessing,” Vickery told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday afternoon. “God just opened up some doors for me.”

“The Chiefs are a great team with great kids, great support and a great coaching staff already in place,” he said. “I’m excited.”

Vickery had been the head coach for the Hurricanes for 19 years. During those 19 years, Vickery led the Hurricanes to their first-ever state championship in 2018, and there have been five quarterfinal appearances. Three of his boys played football for Flomaton during his tenure where he had a record of 130-82.

Former Northview head coach Wes Summerford was named the new head football coach for the West Florida High School Jaguars in February.

Above and below: Flomaton head coach Doug Vickery. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Pictured bottom two photos: The Flomaton Hurricanes and Vickery celebrate their first ever state championship. Trent Penny/Anniston Star for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

  1. Cynthia Wilson on March 25th, 2025 4:27 pm

    Congratulations to Doug! We are so excited for you! Wish you the best!





