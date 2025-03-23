Ice Flyers Fall 4-2 To Bulls (With Gallery)

Despite a late third-period rally led by Ice Flyers forward Lukas Jirousek, the Bulls secured another victory 4-2 Saturday night.

Bulls forward Kolten Olynek opened the scoring early in the first period, and forward Filimon Ledziankou extended the Bulls’ lead to two before the first intermission.

Midway through the second period, Jirousek and the Bulls’ Kyler Mathews dropped the gloves in a fight. Later, Andrew Bellant scored to extend the Bulls’ lead to three.

After a tripping penalty against Nikita Kozyrev of the Bulls, Jirousek capitalized with a power play goal. Minutes later, when the Bulls received a holding penalty, Jirousek struck again, narrowing the score to 3-2.

Ice Flyers’ Matt Wiesner received a game misconduct and major penalty for elbowing, putting the Bulls on a power play for most of the remaining third period. The Bulls capitalized with Kolten Olynek’s second goal of the game, making the score 4-2.

Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks from this weekend on Dash.

The Ice Flyers play their final home game of the season on Sunday, March 23.

Scoring Summary

First Period

BHM 1, PEN 0

2:12 Kolten Olynek (17) – Nikita Kozyrev, Andrew Bellant

BHM 2, PEN 0

16:09 Filimon Ledziankous (12) – Arkhip Ledziankou, Carson Rose

Shots on goal: BHM 9, PEN 0

Second Period

BHM 3, PEN 0

18:04 Andrew Bellant (4) – Nikita Kozyrev, Kolten Olynek

Shots on goal: BHM 9, PEN 6

Third Period

BHM 3, PEN 1

4:39 Lukas Jirousek (3) – Jake Hamilton

BHM 3, PEN 2

6:03 Lukas Jirousek (4) – Matthew Gilbert

BHM 4, PEN 2

15:09 Kolton Olynek (18) – Unassisted

Shots on goal: BHM 14 PEN 9

Total Shots: BHM 32, PEN 23