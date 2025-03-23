Ice Flyers Fall 4-2 To Bulls (With Gallery)

March 23, 2025

Despite a late third-period rally led by Ice Flyers forward Lukas Jirousek, the Bulls secured another victory 4-2 Saturday night.

Bulls forward Kolten Olynek opened the scoring early in the first period, and forward Filimon Ledziankou extended the Bulls’ lead to two before the first intermission.

Midway through the second period, Jirousek and the Bulls’ Kyler Mathews dropped the gloves in a fight. Later, Andrew Bellant scored to extend the Bulls’ lead to three.

After a tripping penalty against Nikita Kozyrev of the Bulls, Jirousek capitalized with a power play goal. Minutes later, when the Bulls received a holding penalty, Jirousek struck again, narrowing the score to 3-2.

Ice Flyers’ Matt Wiesner received a game misconduct and major penalty for elbowing, putting the Bulls on a power play for most of the remaining third period. The Bulls capitalized with Kolten Olynek’s second goal of the game, making the score 4-2.

Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks from this weekend on Dash.

The Ice Flyers play their final home game of the season on Sunday, March 23.

Scoring Summary

First Period

BHM 1, PEN 0
2:12 Kolten Olynek (17) – Nikita Kozyrev, Andrew Bellant
BHM 2, PEN 0
16:09 Filimon Ledziankous (12) – Arkhip Ledziankou, Carson Rose
Shots on goal: BHM 9, PEN 0

Second Period

BHM 3, PEN 0
18:04 Andrew Bellant (4) – Nikita Kozyrev, Kolten Olynek
Shots on goal: BHM 9, PEN 6

Third Period

BHM 3, PEN 1
4:39 Lukas Jirousek (3) – Jake Hamilton
BHM 3, PEN 2
6:03 Lukas Jirousek (4) – Matthew Gilbert
BHM 4, PEN 2
15:09 Kolton Olynek (18) – Unassisted
Shots on goal: BHM 14 PEN 9
Total Shots: BHM 32, PEN 23

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 