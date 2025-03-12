Former Santa Rosa County School Administrator Charged With Grand Theft

A former Santa Rosa County School Administrator has been charged with grand theft by state authorities.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 57-year-old Kelly Rae Short of Milton. She is the former treasurer of the Santa Rosa County Association of School Administrators (SRCACA) and the former director of in-service and instructional technology for the Santa Rosa County school district.

The investigation began on Aug. 14, 2024, after the Santa Rosa County school district contacted FDLE with the results of an independent financial audit of the SRCASA’s account which indicated that Short may have committed criminal activities during her tenure as SRCASA treasurer. Short’s responsibilities as the SRCASA treasurer included collecting members’ dues, purchasing awards and gifts, writing checks for SRCASA payments and reimbursements, and maintaining the annual SRCASA account reports.

The investigation found that the Short doctored bank statements and stole approximately $3,498.07 from the account. Short wrote eight checks to herself from the SRCASA account and she added the SRCASA bank account to her personal Venmo to divert monies from the business account to her personal bank account.

The case is being investigated by the FDLE Pensacola office, and the investigation remains active.

Short was released from Santa Rosa County Jail Monday on $5,000 bond.

She was a finalist for the 2016 Florida Innovative Principal of the Year during her tenure as Jay Elementary School principal.