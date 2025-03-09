Florida Senators Push For Year-Round Daylight Saving Time

March 9, 2025

As dayling savings time started Sunday, both of Florida’s senators are pushing for it to be year-round.

Senators Ashley Moody and Rick Scott have announced their bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act, to officially “lock the clock” and end the twice-yearly time change and make daylight saving time the national year-round standard.

“As a baseball mom, I enthusiastically support an extra hour of sunlight,” Moody said. “Why miss out on daylight when we could be outside with our families enjoying all that Florida has to offer? This legislation also has long-term benefits that help our farmers, support healthier families and safer neighborhoods, all while growing the economy. I am proud to join my colleagues to support the Sunshine Protection Act. It is time to end the twice-yearly change for good and lock the clock.”

“I hear from Americans constantly that they are sick and tired of changing their clocks twice a year – it’s an unnecessary, decades-old practice that’s more of an annoyance to families than benefit to them,” Scott said. “In 2018, as Governor of Florida, I signed legislation that would allow the state to opt out of the practice of changing the time and I’ve been a leading effort in getting this done on the federal level. I’m excited to have President Trump back in the White House and fully on board to lock the clock so we can get this good bill passed and make this common-sense change that will simplify and benefit the lives of American families.”

Moody and Scott were joined by Senators Patty Murray, Tommy Tuberville, Rand Paul, Ron Wyden, Bill Hagerty, Cynthia Lummis, Ed Markey, Sheldon Whitehouse, James Lankford, Martin Heinrich, Alex Padilla, Brian Schatz, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Tina Smith, Katie Britt and Marsha Blackburn.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 