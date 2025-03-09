Florida Senators Push For Year-Round Daylight Saving Time

As dayling savings time started Sunday, both of Florida’s senators are pushing for it to be year-round.

Senators Ashley Moody and Rick Scott have announced their bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act, to officially “lock the clock” and end the twice-yearly time change and make daylight saving time the national year-round standard.

“As a baseball mom, I enthusiastically support an extra hour of sunlight,” Moody said. “Why miss out on daylight when we could be outside with our families enjoying all that Florida has to offer? This legislation also has long-term benefits that help our farmers, support healthier families and safer neighborhoods, all while growing the economy. I am proud to join my colleagues to support the Sunshine Protection Act. It is time to end the twice-yearly change for good and lock the clock.”

“I hear from Americans constantly that they are sick and tired of changing their clocks twice a year – it’s an unnecessary, decades-old practice that’s more of an annoyance to families than benefit to them,” Scott said. “In 2018, as Governor of Florida, I signed legislation that would allow the state to opt out of the practice of changing the time and I’ve been a leading effort in getting this done on the federal level. I’m excited to have President Trump back in the White House and fully on board to lock the clock so we can get this good bill passed and make this common-sense change that will simplify and benefit the lives of American families.”

Moody and Scott were joined by Senators Patty Murray, Tommy Tuberville, Rand Paul, Ron Wyden, Bill Hagerty, Cynthia Lummis, Ed Markey, Sheldon Whitehouse, James Lankford, Martin Heinrich, Alex Padilla, Brian Schatz, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Tina Smith, Katie Britt and Marsha Blackburn.