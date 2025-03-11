Florida Legislative Auditing Committee Seeks Answers About Town of Century Finances

The Florida Legislature’s Joint Legislative Auditing Committee (JLAC) has voted to direct the Town of Century to provide answers regarding findings from its last three years of audits.

The committee is established under rules of the Florida Legislature with a membership that includes members from the House and Senate. It has responsibilities that are designed to provide continuous oversight of government operations, in part, through the auditing and review activities of the Auditor General.

“The Committee adopted a motion to direct the Town of Century (Town) to provide a written explanation of the status of corrective action that has been taken (Response) to the Committee,” Sen. Jay Collins, chair of JLAC, wrote in a letter to Century interim Mayor Alicia Johnson.

The letter directs the town to respond to the state committee by April 4 with an explanation for each audit finding reported in the town’s last three years of audits. The town must detail what full corrective action has been taken or explain how and when corrective action will be implemented.

Specifically, the JLAC requested a response regarding audit findings that identified issues with cash management, account reconciliation, capital asset tracking, and the town’s overall financial condition.

Previous audits have found that Century’s financial condition “demonstrated signs of a deteriorating financial condition,” as defined by Florida statutes.

Members of the JLAC are:

Sen. Jason Brodeur

Sen. Tracie Davis

Sen. Stan McClain

Sen. Jason W. B. Pizzo

Sen. Corey Simon

Sen. Tom A. Wright

Rep. Kimberly Davis

Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman

Rep. Sam Greco

Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson

Rep. Rachel Saunders Plakon

Rep. Taylor Michael Yarkosky

Editor’s note: This vote by the JLAC and the letter to the Town of Century were initiated prior to the town alleging employee theft and is unrelated to the criminal investigation.