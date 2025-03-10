Century’s Interim Mayor Speaks Out Amid $11K Utility Payment Theft Probe

Century’s interim mayor is speaking out for the first time since employee theft of over $10,000 was reported and just as the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is beginning to subpoena bank records.

A week ago, the town filed a theft report alleging that nearly $11,000 received from citizens utility bill payments was missing, and the ECSO said there were several persons of interest in the case.

“Century is a small town. They don’t have a lot of employees, so I think the list is pretty short,” ECSO Colonel Mike Ward said. “But again, we want to look at all angles to make sure we cover everything.”

Ward said the missing money includes both cash and checks from at least six deposits that were never made as they should have been. He said the Sheriff’s Office is conducting interviews and will subpoena bank records this week.

Interim Mayor Alicia Johnson provided NorthEscambia.com with the following statement on Sunday:

“The Town of Century remains committed to maintaining transparency, accountability, and responsible governance. During a quality review conducted by the Town Clerk’s Office, an irregularity was identified that required further examination.”

To ensure a thorough and impartial review, this matter is currently being assessed and has been forwarded to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. Their office will determine if any employee malfeasance has occurred.”

The Town of Century is fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities to facilitate this review. While we understand the public’s interest in this matter, we ask for patience as the process unfolds. As this is an active investigation, no further details can be shared at this time. However, the Town is committed to keeping the community informed as appropriate updates become available.”

We value the trust of our residents and will continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity in municipal operations.”

Johnson also told us that “the employee(s) found to have mishandled the cash is no longer involved in cash handling at the town.” She added that “the policies and procedures have been updated so that multiple employees verify that all deposits are correct and accounted for.”

The Town of Century collects payments for water, sanitation, and natural gas utilities.

Pictured: The payment window inside the Century Town Hall. NorthEscambia.com file photo.