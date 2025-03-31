Florida Gas Prices Increase

March 31, 2025

Florida gas prices seesawed again last week. After falling to a 15-month low of $2.96 per gallon last Monday, the state average bounced back up 19 cents per gallon to $3.15/g by Thursday. That’s 8 cents less than the highest daily average price this year.

“Florida gas prices followed a familiar trend of rising in the first half of the week, then falling through the weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This cycle has carried on since September, with pump prices mostly swinging between $3.00 gallon and $3.20 gallon.”

Sunday’s state average price for gasoline was $3.11 per gallon. That’s 14 cents more than a week ago, the same as a month ago, and 49 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

In Escambia County, the average per gallon price was lower than the state average at $2.96. A low of $2.74 was available at a station on West Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, the low price was $2.85 at two stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 