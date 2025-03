FFA Members Attend ‘Ag On The Hill’ In Tallahassee

Florida FFA members took part in the 2025 Ag On The Hill day in Tallahassee this week.

FFA members from Northview High School were among those taking part.

Members met with their state representatives and senators to discuss key issues impacting Florida FFA and agricultural education.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.