Escambia Set To Accept Property Donation Toward Aligning Quintette Road, Highway 95A Intersection

March 31, 2025

The Escambia County Commission is set to accept a small property donation this week to facilitate the realignment and improvement of the Highway 95A and Quintette Road intersection.

Circle K has an approved development order for a new convenience store at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Escambia Development Partners, LLC is donating a small corner of the property — 0.031 acres or about 1,350 square feet — to Escambia County. The commission is set to vote on accepting the donation at their Thursday meeting.

A $2.375 million project will realign the intersection. Circle K will donate $250,000 toward the improvements. Escambia County has obligated $1.275 million, and Florida Department of Transportation Regional Incentive Program (TRIP) funding for $850,000 is allocated for 2026.

Currently, the east and west legs of Quintette Road are offset approximately 115 feet from one another, creating a hazard for the smooth flow of intersection traffic. There is no available right-of-way for a lateral shift on the west side of the intersection, but the east side has an approximate right-of-way of 100 feet, which could accommodate a northerly shift. Immediately adjacent to this intersection are a concrete plant, asphalt plant, a high-end vehicle restoration complex, a new residential development, and a proposed convenience store station on the northeast corner.

A 2023 study found that a traffic signal is needed at the intersection. A westbound right turn lane is also proposed, to reduce delays with logging trucks turning north onto CR 95A. The project consists of the design and construction of a new right turn lane on East Quintette Road for a free right turn onto northbound CR 95A, installation of a new traffic signal that will integrate into the Escambia County traffic signal network, associated striping and signage, and drainage work.

A timetable for the intersection work has not been announced.

Pictured top: A property owner is donating the area depicted in yellow for intersection improvements at Quintette Road and Highway 95A. Pictured inset: One rendition of the proposed alignment of the intersection. Pictured below: Plans for a Circle K have been approved at the intersection. NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.

