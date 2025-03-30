Escambia Property Taxes Are Due By Monday
March 30, 2025
Escambia County property taxes are due by Monday, March 31 for the 2024 tax year.
To avoid interest and additional fees:
- Pay by mail with a March postmark
- Pay online by midnight March 31 (escambiataxcollector.com)
- Pay at an office by close of business March 31
- Drop your payment in a drop box by close of business March 31
Drop boxes are open 24-hours a day are located at all four locations:
- Molino — 6440 Highway 95-A North, Suite A, Molino
- Brentwood — 5045 N Palafox St, Pensacola
- Downtown — 213 Palafox Place, Pensacola
- Warrington — 4051 Barrancas Avenue, Suite A, Pensacola
Note that the Warrington office does no have a drop box; payments are accepted inside. There is no additional fee to pay current taxes by echeck.
