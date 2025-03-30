Escambia Property Taxes Are Due By Monday

Escambia County property taxes are due by Monday, March 31 for the 2024 tax year.

To avoid interest and additional fees:

Pay by mail with a March postmark

Pay online by midnight March 31 (escambiataxcollector.com)

Pay at an office by close of business March 31

Drop your payment in a drop box by close of business March 31

Drop boxes are open 24-hours a day are located at all four locations:

Molino — 6440 Highway 95-A North, Suite A, Molino

Brentwood — 5045 N Palafox St, Pensacola

Downtown — 213 Palafox Place, Pensacola

Warrington — 4051 Barrancas Avenue, Suite A, Pensacola

Note that the Warrington office does no have a drop box; payments are accepted inside. There is no additional fee to pay current taxes by echeck.