Escambia Property Taxes Are Due By Monday

March 30, 2025

Escambia County property taxes are due by Monday, March 31 for the 2024 tax year.

To avoid interest and additional fees:

  • Pay by mail with a March postmark
  • Pay online by midnight March 31 (escambiataxcollector.com)
  • Pay at an office by close of business March 31
  • Drop your payment in a drop box by close of business March 31

Drop boxes are open 24-hours a day are located at all four locations:

  • Molino — 6440 Highway 95-A North, Suite A, Molino
  • Brentwood — 5045 N Palafox St, Pensacola
  • Downtown — 213 Palafox Place, Pensacola
  • Warrington — 4051 Barrancas Avenue, Suite A, Pensacola

Note that the Warrington office does no have a drop box; payments are accepted inside. There is no additional fee to pay current taxes by echeck.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 