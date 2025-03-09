ECAT Launches New Microtransit Pilot Program

Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) is launching a new microtransit pilot program called FlexTransit. FlexTransit will provide service to currently underserved and unserved residents, using smaller ADA-compliant vehicles in expanded service areas.

FlexTransit’s soft launch is scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, initially serving existing ECAT paratransit customers before fully launching to the public in fall 2025. Once fully implemented, riders will have access to FlexTransit services that will combine and work with ECAT’s fixed route to most efficiently get them to their destination.

This program is not intended to replace paratransit services; however, the Microtransit Pilot Program will reduce the need for paratransit services by bridging gaps and connecting riders with the fixed route services during regular fixed route service hours.

Once fully operational, the Microtransit Pilot Program will be available to all county riders and will not be restricted by paratransit eligibility requirements.

Service must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance and no more than 7 days in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. by calling 850-471-6657. Riders also have the ability to schedule trips through the FlexTransit Application or online portal as well as leaving a voicemail for the reservationists.

The average contractual cost for a one-way trip using the Transportation Disadvantaged Program in fiscal year 2023-2024 was $42.44, making ECAT’s fixed-route bus service a much more cost-effective option for Escambia County. Individuals who are able to use the service pay a fare of $3.50 (ADA) or $2.50 (TD), each trip.