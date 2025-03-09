Driving Tests Available During Spring Break In Escambia County

First-time drivers in Escambia County can take advantage of special spring break driving test appointments from March 17-21 at the Escambia County Tax Collector Warrington Office. The appointments are available exclusively for Escambia County residents taking their first driving test.

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office encourages eligible drivers to secure their slots early by booking online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.