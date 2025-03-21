Century Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

A routine traffic stop in Century led to the arrest of a passenger for possession of marijuana greater than 20 grams.

Deputies stopped a gray Chrysler Town and Country near the Century Food Mart on North Century Boulevard due to a partially detached license plate. The driver, who did not have a valid license, stated he was operating the vehicle because the owner was too intoxicated to drive.

During the stop, deputies observed an open container of vodka in the back seat and conducted a probable cause search. A clear plastic bag containing approximately 42 grams of marijuana was found under the front passenger seat, where 23-year-old Cheyenne Brooke Philyaw was sitting, according to an arrest report.

Philyaw denied ownership of the drugs, claiming the driver threw the bag under her seat upon arrival at the store. However, she was taken into custody and transported to the Escambia County Jail on a charge of possession of marijuana over 20 grams. She was later released on a $2,500 bond.

The driver told deputies that he did not throw the marijuana under the seat, and he did not know there was marijuana in the vehicle The driver was cited for driving with a suspended license and given a court date in April.