Century To Consider Creating Town Administrator Position

This week, the Town of Century will consider hiring town administrator.

According to a council agenda, the town administrator “would serve as the sole professional administrative officer assisting the mayor with municipal operations, personnel management, and financial oversight”. The position’s duties would also include the financial oversight responsibilities typically assigned to a financial services director—”ensuring budget preparation, fiscal accountability, grant management, and procurement compliance”.

The town administrator would report directly to the mayor, but also provide regular updates to the town council while taking direction from the council and mayor. The person, according to a proposed ordinance creating the new position, would be a contract employee.

A salary for position, if approved, has not yet been discussed by the town council, which will discuss creating the position at their regular council meeting Tuesday evening.

