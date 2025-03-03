Century To Consider Creating Town Administrator Position

March 3, 2025

This week, the Town of Century will consider hiring town administrator.

According to a council agenda, the town administrator “would serve as the sole professional administrative officer assisting the mayor with municipal operations, personnel management, and financial oversight”. The position’s duties would also include the financial oversight responsibilities typically assigned to a financial services director—”ensuring budget preparation, fiscal accountability, grant management, and procurement compliance”.

The town administrator would report directly to the mayor, but also provide regular updates to the town council while taking direction from the council and mayor. The person, according to a proposed ordinance creating the new position, would be a contract employee.

A salary for position, if approved, has not yet been discussed by the town council, which will discuss creating the position at their regular council meeting Tuesday evening.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 