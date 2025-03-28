Blue Jacket Jamboree, Easter Egg Drop And Livestock Show Are Saturday In Molino

March 28, 2025

The Blue Jacket Jamboree returns on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Escambia County 4-H Property in Molino. Running from 10:00 a.m. until 3 p.m., this family-friendly event, hosted by the Northview FFA Alumni & Friends, promises a day filled with entertainment, agriculture, and community engagement.

The Jamboree will feature about 25 vendors, offering a variety of crafts, and local goods. Attendees can also enjoy a car show, organized by Cruisers’ Unlimited, with an antique tractor displays this year. Kids will love the free egg drop (bring your own basket), beginning at 11 a.m., as well as the dedicated kids zone, which closes at 2:00 p.m.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree celebrates Northview FFA’s dedication to agricultural education and youth development, bringing together the community for a fun and educational experience.

Admission and parking are free.

In conjunction with the Jamboree, the Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show. will take place Friday and Saturday, March 28-29, featuring youth exhibitors showcasing poultry, rabbits, pigs, steers, heifers, goats, and lambs. The show schedule includes:

Livestock – Friday, March 28

  • 1:00 PM – Poultry Show
  • 2:30 PM – Beef Breeding Show
  • 5:15 PM – Poultry Skillathon
  • 5:30 PM – Swine Skillathon

Livestock – Saturday, March 29

  • 9:00 AM – Market Swine Show
  • 10:00 AM – Rabbit Show
  • 11:30 AM – Market Steer Show
  • 1:00 PM – Goat & Lamb Show
  • 2:30 PM – Preview Steer Show
  • 4:00 PM – Poultry, Market Goat & Lamb Auction
  • 5:00 PM – Steer & Swine Auction

