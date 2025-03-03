Tate High School Chaparrals Place Second At Orlando Winter Guard Regionals

March 30, 2025

The Tate High School Chaparrals earned second place in the recent the Orlando Winter Guard International (WGI) Regional Competition in the Scholastic Regional A Classification.

“Competing against top color guard programs, the Chaparrals showcased their dedication, precision, and artistry, standing out among elite teams from Florida, Texas, and Indiana,” Tate Director of Bands Ronald Gray said.

WGI competitions bring together some of the most talented high school color guards in the nation, making this achievement a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Tate Chaparrals and their instructors, Gray added. Please join us in congratulating Briana Benito – Guard Director, Tabitha Dampson – Assistant Guard Director, and the Chaparrals members Emily Roberson, Hailey Locke, Keelin Guzman, Madison Hatcher, and Summerlyn Gaugler.

Looking ahead, the 2025 Rookie Camp for all incoming new members, color guard and winter guard auditions, and percussion auditions will begin on May 6. For additional details, visit the Showband of the South Facebook page or email Ronald Gray at Rgray1@ecsdfl.us.

