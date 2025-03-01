211 Northwest Florida Recognizes the Vital Community Hotline

211 Northwest Florida recently celebrated 211 Day as part of a month-long awareness campaign. National 211 Day is an annual observance celebrating the three-digit informational and referral hotline that has helped millions of people in the U.S. and Canada over the past 40 years. 211 Northwest Florida is our area’s iteration of the program that connects individuals to information about resources and services available in their community.

211 Northwest Florida is a resource for residents who need assistance with disaster, food, health care, mental health, insurance, stable housing, utility payment, veteran services, childcare, and other related needs. It operates in 10 Northwest Florida counties, including Escambia and Santa Rosa.

211 is 24/7, free, confidential, and is offered in over 180 languages. 211 specialists offer empathetic, non-judgmental care while connecting individuals and families to a range of available resources to meet their underlying needs, not just the one that prompted the call, text, or email.

“Our specialists work to understand root causes of issues, often providing additional life-changing resources to callers,” said Laura Gilliam, CEO/President of United Way West Florida. “211 is an unmatched, critical, go-to service providing connection and support to those who need help.”

211 Northwest Florida made over 130,000 connections to essential resources in our community in 2024. 211 is especially helpful during times of disaster, such as hurricanes, flooding, and wildfires, by spreading accurate and vetted information—while ensuring 911 calls are reserved for physical emergencies. If you are someone you know needs help, Call 211 or text your zip code to 898211.

Pictured: The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners recognized 211 Month. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.