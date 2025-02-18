Walnut Hill Man Charged With Armed Burglary

A Walnut Hill man that claimed to be returning thousands of dollars’ worth of items has been charged with the armed burglary of a Highway 97 home.

Jared Lee English, 24, was charged with felony armed burglary of a residence, grant theft of a firearm, grand theft, and felony criminal mischief

In mid January, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress call at home in on Highway 97 near Pine Forest Road in Davisville. The 911 caller reported that he was told by the armed suspect that his friend has broke into the home and he was returning items.

An ECSO deputy arrived to find the suspect, later identified as English, in the backyard of the home with a holstered semi-automatic pistol a holster in plain view. The deputy drew his service weapon and detained English in handcuffs without further incident.

English’s weapon was a .22 caliber Glock loaded with 10 rounds with an additional loaded 10 round magazine in the holster, an arrest reports states. English told deputies that he was returning items to the residence after finding them in his cousin’s home in Atmore.

The individual that called 911 told deputies that he did see English take a few items into the house.

Inside English’s vehicle, deputies reported finding thousands of dollars’ worth of items, including watches, clothing, cow halters, toilet paper, paper towels, tools, ammunition, ammunition, hunting and fishing items and dozens of other items. On the ground, deputies reported finding bags with items that included 500 rounds of ammunition, tools, a coin set, pickled string beans, jelly, taco holders, toothpaste and a Bible.

The total value of items located and returned, according to the ECSO, was $5,666.

The victim reported other items missing from the residence include numerous firearms, ammunition and camera and more.

The ECSO served a search warrant at English’s residence on Highway 97 and recovered many of the items.

English remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond is set to be arraigned later this week.