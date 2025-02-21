UPDATED: Two Year, $4.7 Million Highway 29 Reconstruction Safety Project In Century Is (Almost) Complete

UPDATE: The Florida Department of Transportation provided erroneous information on Thursday, telling us in an email that this project is complete. However, workers were back out with temporary lane closures Friday, and FDOT advised NorthEscambia.com Friday afternoon that there is more work to come on the project.

“It is anticipated to continue for another two to three weeks, but after this weekend there should be no more effects on traffic in that area,” Kohen Johns Brannon,” FDOT public information specialist, said in an email Friday afternoon.

When we photographed the project area on Thursday, all four lanes of traffic were open, and there were no workers or equipment in the work zone.

We apologize that FDOT provided incorrect information. The story below has been updated accordingly.

After just over two years,, a $4.7 million state safety project to resurface Highway 29 in Century is now almost complete, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Traffic was flowing in all four lanes on Thursday. As work continues, FDOT says no traffic impacts are expected beyond this weekend.

The FDOT project included a major reconstruction and realignment of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line.

FDOT also upgraded traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

The project included reconstructing a 700-foot curved segment of Highway 29 from north of Henry Street to Cottage Street — a curve that was the site of several truck accidents in recent years.

The first lane closures for the project were in late January 2023, with four lanes reduced to one lane in each direction for most of the project.

Pictured: Traffic flows on all four lanes of Highway 29 in Century on Thursday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.