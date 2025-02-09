Two, Dressed As Workers, Charged With Stealing AT&T Phone Cable In Century

February 9, 2025

Two men have been charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of AT&T phone lines in Century.

Kenneth Wayne Gibbons, 55, and David Lee Gibbons, 40, were each charged with first degree felony theft of copper.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of State Line Road and Shady Lane in Century after a the ECSO was notified that a GPS tracker alarm attached to AT&T phone lines was sending an active tamper alert. The tracker was attached after a previous tampering incident in January.

A deputy arrived to find to men, later identified as Kenneth and David Gibbons in orange and yellow traffic standing near a Dodge Ram with a strobing orange light and an attached trailer. The trailer contained 780 feet of 400 pair and 200 pair telephone wire that had been cut into transportable lengths according to an arrest report. AT&T said the wire was valued at $12,314.

Both suspects were released from the Escambia County Jail on bonds of $10,000 each. The arrest report does not state the familial relationship, if any, between the two men.

Pictured: David and Kenneth Gibbons were arrested for copper theft along State Line Road. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 