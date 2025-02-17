Today Is Voter Registration Deadline For Century Special Primary Election

Today is the final day for Town of Century residents to register to vote in the March 18 special primary election for a vacant Seat 4 on the Century Town Council.

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office is closed today for the federal Presidents’ Day holiday; however, residents within the town limits of Century can still register to vote today.

According to Deputy Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Sonya Daniel:

Voter registrations can be hand-delivered today by placing them in a drop box on the front door of the SOE office at 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, in downtown Pensacola.

Registrations can also be submitted online.

Seat 4 became vacant in early January when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor after Luis Gomez, Jr., resigned for health reasons. The candidates for the position are:

John Bass

Kathryn Fleming

Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison

Polls will be open on March 18 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse at 7500 North Century Boulevard in Century. The election is nonpartisan.

If you wish to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the Town of Century primary and/or general election, you must contact the Supervisor of Elections office by phone at (850) 595-3900, by email at votebymail@escambiavotes.gov, by fax at (850) 595-3914, or by using the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov/vote-by-mail. Requests must be received by 5 p.m. on March 6.