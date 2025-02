Tate Aggies Upset Top-Ranked Milton, Head To District Championship

The Tate Aggies will play for the 6A District 1 district championship on Friday.

The No 5. Aggies upset the No. 1 Gulf Breeze Dolphins 65-62 Wednesday night in Gulf Breeze.

Also Wednesday night, No. 3 Milton beat No. 2 Crestview 67-53.

Friday night, Milton will host Tate for the district title.

File photo.