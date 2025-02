Tate Aggies Cheerleaders Win Runner-up At State, Heading To Nationals

The defending state champion Tate Aggies cheerleaders took the FHSAA Competitive Cheerleading state runner-up spot on Saturday.

The Aggie cheerleaders will compete in nationals this week. They will depart Wednesday and being competition on Friday in Orlando. Both the junior varsity and varsity squads will complete n traditional and gameday at nationals.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.