Sunny Sunday, High In The Low 70s

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.