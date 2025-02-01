Sunny, About 70 For Saturday And Sunday
February 1, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
