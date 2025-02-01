Sunny, About 70 For Saturday And Sunday

February 1, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 