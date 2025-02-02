Six More Weeks Of Winter? North Escambia Weather Ducks See Shadow

Six more weeks of winter? It’s not what we want to here in Florida after our once-in-a lifetime 7-10 inches of January snow.

But on this Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil, the world famous groundhog, and the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks have both predicted six more weeks of winter.

Folklore says that if the groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, it means six more weeks of winter. We did not have a groundhog handy for a photo, but we did have the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks (pictured above). And just like their more famous Pennsylvania weather buddy, our weather ducks also saw their shadow this morning here in North Escambia.

The NorthEscambia.com weather ducks have been doing this for 15 years, and they’ve been more right that wrong. Like when they predicted six more weeks of winter in 2010. That’s pictured below.

However, in the near-term, our forecast is for sunshine and highs near 80 by the end of this week.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.