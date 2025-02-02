Six More Weeks Of Winter? North Escambia Weather Ducks See Shadow

February 2, 2025

Six more weeks of winter? It’s not what we want to here in Florida after our once-in-a lifetime 7-10 inches of January snow.

But on this Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil, the world famous groundhog, and the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks have both predicted six more weeks of winter.

Folklore says that if the groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, it means six more weeks of winter. We did not have a groundhog handy for a photo, but we did have the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks (pictured above). And just like their more famous Pennsylvania weather buddy, our weather ducks also saw their shadow this morning here in North Escambia.

The NorthEscambia.com weather ducks have been doing this for 15 years, and they’ve been more right that wrong. Like when they predicted six more weeks of winter in 2010. That’s pictured below.

However, in the near-term, our forecast is for sunshine and highs near 80 by the end of this week.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

weatherducks.jpg

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 