Six Hour Armed Standoff In Atmore Ends With Hostage Freed, Suspect In Custody

A domestic violence call escalated into a six-hour armed standoff on Monday night in Atmore, ending with the suspect in custody and the victim safely rescued.

At about 5:45 p.m., Atmore Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at 103 Brown Street. As the first officer arrived, the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Francis Blount stepped outside and fired 8 to 9 e rounds at the officer, who took cover and was not injured. Blount then barricaded himself inside the residence, holding his girlfriend hostage, according to APD Sgt. Darrell McMann.

For additional photos, click here.

The Atmore Police Department activated its special response team and called for assistance from multiple agencies, including the Baldwin County SWAT team, hostage negotiators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), and state troopers. The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Flomaton Police Department, and Poarch Tribal Police also helped secure the perimeter.

Hostage negotiators were able to successfully negotiate the release of the hostage at approximately 9:25 p.m. McMann said she was not seriously injured and was treated at the staging area by Medstar EMS.

After the hostage was released, negotiators continued speaking with Blount by cellphone, utilizing family members to assist. Around 11:40 p.m., SWAT officers deployed tear gas, prompting Blount to surrender without further incident.

Blount was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and third-degree domestic violence harassment.

Photos by Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance and WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.