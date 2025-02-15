Severe Storms Possible By Early Sunday Morning

There is a risk of severe weather during the early morning hours of Sunday.

A line of thunderstorms may produced damagning gusty winds and a few tornadoes. The line is expected between 2-4 a.m. in extreme western Escambia County, Florida, and between 4-8 a.m. in the remainder of the county.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 23.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49.