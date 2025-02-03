Northview NJROTC Place In Air Rifle Championship, Stinson Qualifies For Nationals

The Northview NJROTC places sixth out of 14 teams in the Area 16 Air Rifle Championship in Anniston, Alabama.

They were led by Lauren Stinson and her 11th place overall finish out of 134 shooters and Kate Stinson’s 2nd place finish which qualified her for nationals, February 17-18 in Annison.

Stinson also finished second place overall in the standing position.

