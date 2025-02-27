No Injuries In Cantonment Crash

There were no injuries in a Cantonment crash that slowed traffic Thursday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. at Highway 20 and Well Line Road. All occupants refused transport to the hospital by Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash. The Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

Reader submitted photo by Melody Johnson, click to enlarge.