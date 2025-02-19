Man Found Shot Lying In McDavid Main Street; Suspect In Custody

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after a man was found shot outside a vehicle in McDavid.

The adult male victim was found lying in Main Street directly in front of the McDavid Post Office about 8:40 p.m. He was just a few feet away from the driver’s door of a Chevrolet SUV that remained in the roadway.

The victim, who was suffering from two gunshot wounds, was transported by Escambia County EMS to the nearby McDavid Fire Station before being airlifted in critical condition by Medstar AirCare helicopter to a Pensacola hospital.

The suspect, who has not yet been named by authorities, reportedly fled the scene in another vehicle toward nearby Highway 164. That’s where Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units and drones searched, late taking the suspect into custody outside a home on Highway 164 west of Highway 29 and Driver Road, about a half mile from the shooting scene.

Late Tuesday night, charges against the suspect were pending as the investigation continued.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.