Local Elementary Schools Shine In Annual Science Olympiad

February 27, 2025

The 7th Annual Elementary Science Olympiad was held Saturday at Washington High School. Teams of students from 20 Escambia County elementary schools competed in 10 different events.

For a photo gallery of North Escambia area winners, click here.

The winners were:

A is for Anatomy:

  • 1st: Bratt
  • 2nd: Pine Meadow
  • 3rd: Kingsfield
  • 4th: Hellen Caro and Scenic Heights
  • 6th: Montclair

CodeBusters:

  • 1st: Pine Meadow
  • 2nd: Hellen Caro
  • 3rd: Scenic Heights
  • 4th: Kingsfield
  • 5th: Molino Park
  • 6th: McArthur

Grasp a Graph:

  • 1st: Kingsfield
  • 2nd: NB Cook
  • 3rd: Pleasant Grove
  • 4th: Oakcrest
  • 5th: Molino Park
  • 6th: Sherwood

Mystery Powders:

  • 1st: Hellen Caro
  • 2nd: NB Cook
  • 3rd: Pleasant Grove
  • 4th: Kingsfield
  • 5th: Scenic Heights
  • 6th: Molino Park

Robotics Task:

  • 1st: Pine Meadow
  • 2nd: Hellen Caro
  • 3rd: Bellview
  • 4th: Sherwood
  • 5th: Scenic Heights
  • 6th: Molino Park

Robotics Pathways:

  • 1st: Beulah
  • 2nd: Bratt
  • 3rd: Lipscomb
  • 4th: Longleaf
  • 5th: Hellen Caro
  • 6th: Oakcrest

Rock Hound:

  • 1st: Oakcrest
  • 2nd: Scenic Heights
  • 3rd: Global Learning Academy
  • 4th: Beulah
  • 5th: Bratt
  • 6th: Pine Meadow

Science Bowl:

  • 1st: Pine Meadow
  • 2nd: McArthur
  • 3rd: Jim Allen
  • 4th: Hellen Caro
  • 5th: Kingsfield
  • 6th: Ferry Pass

Tower Challenge:

  • 1st: Pine Meadow
  • 2nd: Molino Park
  • 3rd: Warrington
  • 4th: Scenic Heights
  • 5th: Bratt
  • 6th: McArthur

Write It, Do It:

  • 1st: Hellen Caro
  • 2nd: Molino Park
  • 3rd: Pine Meadow
  • 4th: Oakcrest
  • 5th: Longleaf
  • 6th: Beulah and Scenic Heights

Overall:

  • 1st: Pine Meadow
  • 2nd: Scenic Heights
  • 3rd: Hellen Caro

Spirit Award:

  • NB Cook

Pictured top: Pine Meadow Elementary School took first place overall in the 7th Annual Elementary Science Olympiad. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT FEATURE, Features 

 