Local Elementary Schools Shine In Annual Science Olympiad

The 7th Annual Elementary Science Olympiad was held Saturday at Washington High School. Teams of students from 20 Escambia County elementary schools competed in 10 different events.

For a photo gallery of North Escambia area winners, click here.

The winners were:

A is for Anatomy:

1st: Bratt

2nd: Pine Meadow

3rd: Kingsfield

4th: Hellen Caro and Scenic Heights

6th: Montclair

CodeBusters:

1st: Pine Meadow

2nd: Hellen Caro

3rd: Scenic Heights

4th: Kingsfield

5th: Molino Park

6th: McArthur

Grasp a Graph:

1st: Kingsfield

2nd: NB Cook

3rd: Pleasant Grove

4th: Oakcrest

5th: Molino Park

6th: Sherwood

Mystery Powders:

1st: Hellen Caro

2nd: NB Cook

3rd: Pleasant Grove

4th: Kingsfield

5th: Scenic Heights

6th: Molino Park

Robotics Task:

1st: Pine Meadow

2nd: Hellen Caro

3rd: Bellview

4th: Sherwood

5th: Scenic Heights

6th: Molino Park

Robotics Pathways:

1st: Beulah

2nd: Bratt

3rd: Lipscomb

4th: Longleaf

5th: Hellen Caro

6th: Oakcrest

Rock Hound:

1st: Oakcrest

2nd: Scenic Heights

3rd: Global Learning Academy

4th: Beulah

5th: Bratt

6th: Pine Meadow

Science Bowl:

1st: Pine Meadow

2nd: McArthur

3rd: Jim Allen

4th: Hellen Caro

5th: Kingsfield

6th: Ferry Pass

Tower Challenge:

1st: Pine Meadow

2nd: Molino Park

3rd: Warrington

4th: Scenic Heights

5th: Bratt

6th: McArthur

Write It, Do It:

1st: Hellen Caro

2nd: Molino Park

3rd: Pine Meadow

4th: Oakcrest

5th: Longleaf

6th: Beulah and Scenic Heights

Overall:

1st: Pine Meadow

2nd: Scenic Heights

3rd: Hellen Caro

Spirit Award:

NB Cook

Pictured top: Pine Meadow Elementary School took first place overall in the 7th Annual Elementary Science Olympiad. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.