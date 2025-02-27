Local Elementary Schools Shine In Annual Science Olympiad
February 27, 2025
The 7th Annual Elementary Science Olympiad was held Saturday at Washington High School. Teams of students from 20 Escambia County elementary schools competed in 10 different events.
For a photo gallery of North Escambia area winners, click here.
The winners were:
A is for Anatomy:
- 1st: Bratt
- 2nd: Pine Meadow
- 3rd: Kingsfield
- 4th: Hellen Caro and Scenic Heights
- 6th: Montclair
CodeBusters:
- 1st: Pine Meadow
- 2nd: Hellen Caro
- 3rd: Scenic Heights
- 4th: Kingsfield
- 5th: Molino Park
- 6th: McArthur
Grasp a Graph:
- 1st: Kingsfield
- 2nd: NB Cook
- 3rd: Pleasant Grove
- 4th: Oakcrest
- 5th: Molino Park
- 6th: Sherwood
Mystery Powders:
- 1st: Hellen Caro
- 2nd: NB Cook
- 3rd: Pleasant Grove
- 4th: Kingsfield
- 5th: Scenic Heights
- 6th: Molino Park
Robotics Task:
- 1st: Pine Meadow
- 2nd: Hellen Caro
- 3rd: Bellview
- 4th: Sherwood
- 5th: Scenic Heights
- 6th: Molino Park
Robotics Pathways:
- 1st: Beulah
- 2nd: Bratt
- 3rd: Lipscomb
- 4th: Longleaf
- 5th: Hellen Caro
- 6th: Oakcrest
Rock Hound:
- 1st: Oakcrest
- 2nd: Scenic Heights
- 3rd: Global Learning Academy
- 4th: Beulah
- 5th: Bratt
- 6th: Pine Meadow
Science Bowl:
- 1st: Pine Meadow
- 2nd: McArthur
- 3rd: Jim Allen
- 4th: Hellen Caro
- 5th: Kingsfield
- 6th: Ferry Pass
Tower Challenge:
- 1st: Pine Meadow
- 2nd: Molino Park
- 3rd: Warrington
- 4th: Scenic Heights
- 5th: Bratt
- 6th: McArthur
Write It, Do It:
- 1st: Hellen Caro
- 2nd: Molino Park
- 3rd: Pine Meadow
- 4th: Oakcrest
- 5th: Longleaf
- 6th: Beulah and Scenic Heights
Overall:
- 1st: Pine Meadow
- 2nd: Scenic Heights
- 3rd: Hellen Caro
Spirit Award:
- NB Cook
Pictured top: Pine Meadow Elementary School took first place overall in the 7th Annual Elementary Science Olympiad. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
