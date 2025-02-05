Library Security Cameras Proposed For Molino, Century, Southwest Branches

West Florida Public Libraries is looking to add security cameras at the Molino, Century and Southwest library branches.

The Escambia County Commission will consider a $140,655.91 proposal from Security Engineering, Inc. for camera surveillance systems at the three libraries. According to BOCC agenda item for Thursday, the cameras will “enable real-time monitoring and rapid response to security incidents, greatly improving safety. This proactive measure will safeguard valuable assets and create a secure environment.”

Century Branch Library – $39,743.37 – Six interior, six exterior cameras

Molino Branch Library $39,743.37 – six interior, five exterior cameras

Southwest Branch Library $43,340.49- five interior, five exterior cameras

The projects includes all installation, accessories, networking equipment and other supplies. The cameras will be connected to the library’s server at the downtown library.

The Escambia County cost will piggyback on a bid awarded by Okaloosa County To Security Engineering.

Pictured: The children’s area at the Century Branch Library. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.