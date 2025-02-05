Library Security Cameras Proposed For Molino, Century, Southwest Branches

February 5, 2025

West Florida Public Libraries is looking to add security cameras at the Molino, Century and Southwest library branches.

The Escambia County Commission will consider a $140,655.91 proposal from Security Engineering, Inc. for camera surveillance systems at the three libraries. According to BOCC agenda item for Thursday, the cameras will “enable real-time monitoring and rapid response to security incidents, greatly improving safety. This proactive measure will safeguard valuable assets and create a secure environment.”

  • Century Branch Library – $39,743.37 – Six interior, six exterior cameras
  • Molino Branch Library $39,743.37 – six interior, five exterior cameras
  • Southwest Branch Library $43,340.49- five interior, five exterior cameras

The projects includes all installation, accessories, networking equipment and other supplies. The cameras will be connected to the library’s server at the downtown library.

The Escambia County cost will piggyback on a bid awarded by Okaloosa County To Security Engineering.

Pictured: The children’s area at the Century Branch Library. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 