Jay Couple Places Top 10 in National Farm Bureau Competition

Brandt and Samantha Hendricks of Jay placed in the top 10 of the American Farm Bureau Achievement in Agriculture competition at the organization’s convention last week in San Antonio, Texas.

The couple are third generation farmers of Hendricks & Son Farms. They grow cotton, peanuts and hay and raise direct-to-consumer beef cattle. The couple served on the Florida Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Group and are active Farm Bureau members.

“It’s been a great honor to stand with so many great farmers from across the country,” said Brandt. “The opportunity we’ve had to represent our state and grow as stronger leaders has been fantastic.”

“We’re super thankful to Florida Farm Bureau for giving us the opportunity and platform to share our story,” added Samantha. “We appreciate their support throughout the process. We’ve truly enjoyed our time as Achievement in Agriculture finalists.”

The Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who have excelled in their farming or ranching operations and exhibited superior leadership abilities. Participants are evaluated on a combination of their agricultural operation’s growth and financial progress, Farm Bureau leadership and leadership outside of Farm Bureau.

Last year, the Hendricks were named the state winners of the Florida Farm Bureau’s coveted Achievement in Agriculture award and received a $45,000 prize.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.