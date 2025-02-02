Ice Flyers Bounce Back For Saturday Night Win
February 2, 2025
Despite facing a 3-1 deficit heading into the final frame, the Ice Flyers mounted an impressive comeback to force overtime, though ultimately fell short in a 9-round shootout Friday night.
Alex Wilkins opened the scoring for Fayetteville, but the Ice Flyers evened the score when Matt Wiesner benefited from an unusual bounce in the first period.
Marksmen forwards Khristian Acosta and Dalton Hunter propelled Fayetteville to a 3-1 lead with back-to-back goals, scored just 12 seconds apart, to end the second period.
Jake Hamilton gave the Ice Flyers a boost with his sixth goal of the season, cutting the deficit. Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira tied the game 3-3 with a power-play goal to close out regulation.
Neither team managed to break through in the overtime period, sending the game to a shootout that would ultimately require nine rounds to determine a winner.
The shootout remained scoreless through six rounds until Ice Flyers forward Doug Elgstam finally broke through, sneaking one past Marksmen goaltender Ryan Kenney. However, the celebration was short-lived as Ryan Nolan quickly responded for Fayetteville to even things up. The marathon shootout finally came to an end in the ninth round when John Moncovich secured the victory for the Marksmen.
The Ice Flyers will host the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday for game two of their three-game series.
Scoring Summary
First Period
FAY 1, PEN 0
10:11 Alex Wilkins (1) – Unassisted – PP
Fayetteville capitalized on a power play to score the game’s first goal.
FAY 1, PEN 1
17:14 Matt Wiesner (6) – Cayden Cahill
A shot by Matt Wiesner ricocheted off the glass and bounced off the back of the Marksmen’s goalie, Ryan Kenney, to tie things up.
Shots on goal: FAY 11, PEN 18
Second Period
FAY 2, PEN 1
17:48 Khristian Acosta (3) – Alex Ambrosio, John Moncovich
Fayetteville took the lead with Khristian Acosta’s shot on a 2-on-1 rush.
FAY 3, PEN 1
18:00 Dalton Hunter (14) – Unassisted
12 seconds after Acosta’s goal, Dalton Hunter weaved around the Ice Flyers defense and sent a shot past Brody Claeys to extend the Marksmen’s lead to two.
Shots on Goal: FAY 10, PEN 15
3rd Period
FAY 3, PEN 2
13:05 Jake Hamilton (6) – Cayden Cahill
Jake Hamilton’s well-placed shot found its way through traffic and into the back of the net, giving the Ice Flyers the momentum boost they needed for their third period comeback.
FAY 3, PEN 3
15:05 Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira (5) – Nick Pryce
The Ice Flyers tied things up with Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira getting a much needed goal on a powerplay opportunity.
Shots on Goal: FAY 3, PEN 14
Overtime
None
Shootout
Ice Flyers – Doug Elgstam
Marksmen – Ryan Nolan
Marksmen – John Moncovich
Total Shots: FAY 30, PEN 52
