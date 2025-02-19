Highway 97 Crash Claims One Life

A single vehicle crash on Highway 97 claimed at least one life on Wednesday afternoon.

A southbound vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. An adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene and two other adult females were airlifted in critical condition by LifeFlight and AirCare helicopters to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 97 between Tungoil Road and Hendricks Lane. The roadway remained closed following the crash.

Witnesses told troopers that they felt like the driver may have suffered a medical emergency, but the Florida Highway Patrol investigation is continuing.

FHP has not released additional details.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the vehicle until after troopers notify next of kin. This story will be updated.

NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.