Highway 97 Crash Claims One Life

February 19, 2025

A single vehicle crash on Highway 97 claimed at least one life on Wednesday afternoon.

A southbound vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. An adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene and two other adult females were airlifted in critical condition by LifeFlight and AirCare helicopters to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 97 between Tungoil Road and Hendricks Lane. The roadway remained closed following the crash.

Witnesses told troopers that they felt like the driver may have suffered a medical emergency, but the Florida Highway Patrol investigation is continuing.

FHP has not released additional details.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the vehicle until after troopers notify next of kin. This story will be updated.

NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 