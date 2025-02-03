Feeling A Little More Like Spring This Week

February 3, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy dense fog after 10pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Patchy dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 7pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

