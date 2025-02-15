Escambia Schools In Session Monday As Snow Make Up Day

February 15, 2025

Escambia County Schools will be in session on Monday as a make up for one of the snow days that was missed in January.

Initially, teachers and and staff were scheduled to work February 17 as a professional development day, and students were scheduled to to be out of school.  Now Monday, February 17 will now be a full instructional day for students.

“No one could have predicted four days off for ice and snow in Escambia County,” said Superintendent Keith Leonard.  “In order to be sure our students are receiving optimal instructional time, we will use February 17th as a make-up day.”

All schools and offices will operate on normal schedules, to include transportation and food services for students.

Pictured: Snow covers the Tate High School campus in Cantonment on January 21. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

