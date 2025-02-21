Ernest Ward Middle School Horse Judging Team Places 10th In The State

February 21, 2025

The Ernest Ward Middle School FFA horse judging team recently placed 10th overall in the state during a competition in Tampa.

Individual team members placed as follows in the state:

  • Harleigh Grace Parsons – 25th
  • Neveah Tidd – 32nd
  • Noah Luker – 72nd
  • Emma Hassebrock – 90th

Team members are Noah Luker, Harleigh Grace Parsons, Emma Hassebrock, Neveah Tidd, and Brylynn McGhee.

On the preliminary test and state qualifier in December, the team placed first in the state with Emma Hassebrock placing second in Florida with her individual score.

Autumn Williams and Olivia Meacham have coached the Ernest Ward Middle School FFA horse judging team for two years.

Pictured are Olivia Meacham (coach), Harleigh Grace Parsons, Neveah Tidd, Brylynn McGhee, Emma Hassebrock, Noah Luker, and Autumn Williams (coach). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 