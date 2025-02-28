Ernest Ward FFA Presents ‘Golden Cow Dung Award’ To Summer Waters

Ernest Ward Middle School teachers assistant Summer Waters received the annual “Golden Cow Dung Award” from members of the Ernest Ward FFA recently. The award features a large piece of cow dung, painted a golden color and mounted on a board painted in school colors.

Waters received the award during as a “thank you” for supporting FFA.

(Cow dung, in case you didn’t know for sure, is what you are probably thinking it is. It’s that natural byproduct that cows drop in the field. The award is 100% real dung spray painted a golden color. The golden dung piece is actually the original award piece created and painted in 2009 with an occasional paint touch up.)

Nancy Gindl-Perry was the first “Golden Cow Dung Award” recipient in 2009.

Other recipients have included:

Kathy Ellis – 2010

Lindsey Kelley – 2011

Kenneth Hicks – 2012

Betty Coon – 2013

Barbara Ryals – 2014

Laura Chavers – 2016

Virkeisha Palmer – 2017

Sherri Stallworth – 2018

Phyllis Malone – 2019

Tyvanna Boulanger – 2021

Robin McCall – 2022

Dawn Inman – 2024

Photo for NorthEsambia.com, click to enlarge.