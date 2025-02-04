Apparent Murder-Suicide Off 10 Mile Road Under Investigation

February 4, 2025

An apparent murder-suicide Monday night off 10 Mile Road is under investigation.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to home on Millbrook Drive where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the ECSO, a 48-year-old male was pronounced deceased, and a 24-year-old male was transported to the hospital.

Morgan Lewis, ECSO public information officer, the situation appeared to be a murder-suicide, but the final determination will be made by the medical examiner.

The relationship, if any, between the individuals was not released.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 