Apparent Murder-Suicide Off 10 Mile Road Under Investigation

An apparent murder-suicide Monday night off 10 Mile Road is under investigation.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to home on Millbrook Drive where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the ECSO, a 48-year-old male was pronounced deceased, and a 24-year-old male was transported to the hospital.

Morgan Lewis, ECSO public information officer, the situation appeared to be a murder-suicide, but the final determination will be made by the medical examiner.

The relationship, if any, between the individuals was not released.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.