Clouds, High Around 75 Today

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Patchy dense fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.