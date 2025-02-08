Cantonment Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges After Fleeing Traffic Stop

February 8, 2025

A Cantonment man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Escambia County.

William Austin Thomann, 27, was charged with driving a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle endorsement, fleeing and eluding with disregard to public safety, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled Substance without a prescription (fentanyl), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull Thomann over on Pensacola Boulevard for speeding and no license plate on his motorcycle. After Thomann ran stop signs and increased his speed, the deputy back off the pursuit. Deputies located the stalled motorcycle on Hansen Boulevard, at which point Thomann dropped the bike and fled on foot, according to an arrest report. He was captured at a nearby residence.

In Thomann’s backpack, deputies reported finding a bag of marijuana, two prescription bags of marijuana that weighed 3.5 grams, additional bags and containers of marijuana, a blue powder that field tested positive for methamphetamine with fentanyl.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail after his bond was revoked in an open weapon and drug possession case from last year.

Written by William Reynolds 

 