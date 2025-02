Basketball District Tournaments Begin Today For Tate And Northview

The boys and girls teams from both Tate and Northview will begin district tournament play next week.

Girls Rural Class District 1

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, Feb. 4 No. 6 Northview at No. 3 Central No. 5 Baker at No 4. Laurel Hill

District Semifinals, Thursday, Feb. 6 No. 1 Jay hosts Laurel Hill/Baker winner No. 2 Paxton hosts Central/Northview winner

District Championship, Saturday, Feb 8

Boys Rural Class District 1

Quarterfinals, Monday, Feb. 3 No. 6 Northview at No. 3 Paxton No 5 Laurel Hill at No. 4 Central

District Semifinals, Wednesday, Feb. 5 No. 1 Baker hosts Central/Laurel Hill winner No. 2 Jay hosts Paxton/Northview winner

District Championship, Feb 7

Girls 6A District 1

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, Feb. 4 No. 6 Tate at No. 3 Crestview No. 7 Gulf Breeze at. No. 2 Milton No. 5 Navarre at No. 4 Pace

District Semifinals, Thursday, Feb. 6 No. 1 Niceville hosts Pace/Navarre winner Milton/Gulf Breeze winner vs. Crestview/Tate winner

District Championship, Saturday, Feb 8

Boys 6A District 1

Quarterfinals, Monday, Feb. 3 No. 5 Tate at No. 4 Niceville No 7 Pace at No. 2 Crestview No. 6 Navarre at No. 3 Milton

District Semifinals, Wednesday, Feb. 5 No. 1 Gulf Breeze hosts Niceville/Tate winner Crestview/Pace winner vs. Milton/Navarre winner

District Championship, Friday, Feb 7

Pictured: The 6A Tate Lady Aggies took on the 1A Northview Lady Chiefs earlier this month. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.