Aldi VP Says Nine Mile Store Will Open ‘In The Spring’

For the first time, Aldi is providing a little more insight in the grand opening on their new store, a converted Winn Dixie, on Nine Mile Road.

In March 2024, the Germany-based Aldi completed the purchase of all Winn Dixie stores.

The former Winn-Dixie store located at 312 East Nine Mile Road closed for renovations in late September.

Thursday, Heather Moore, Loxley Division Vice President at ALDI told NorthEscambia.com that the store will open sometime in the spring. “We are excited to share that our store in Pensacola is expected to open this spring,” she said, promising updates as they are made available. A potential opening date posted online was not confirmed.

For the first time, however, the Nine Mile Road Aldi store is listed on the company’s website under “Grand Openings, New Grocery Stores Coming Soon”, but without a specific date.

In Escambia County, Aldi operates standalone stores on South Blue Angel Parkway and Mobile Highway. There is also a store in Pace.

Meanwhile, Aldi is not saying which, if any, other Winn Dixie stores in Escambia County will be converted to Aldi stores in the future.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.