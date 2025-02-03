Five Injured In Century Highway 29 Hit And Run Crash

Five people, including children, were injured in a hit and run crash Saturday night in Century.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 29 near the southern town limits.

The driver of a northbound pickup truck had slowed to make a right-hand turn onto Salter’s Lake Road. That’s when a northbound SUV approached at a high rate of speed and struck the pickup truck, according to troopers. The pickup truck overturned, coming to rest off the roadway just north of Salter’s Lake Road. The SUV rotated in the paved median of Highway 29.

According to witnesses, the driver of the pickup truck fled on foot, and someone later returned to the SUV in a white pickup truck, removed items from the vehicle and left. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the area were unable to locate the driver.

The occupants of the vehicle were transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.