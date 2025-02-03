Fines Begin Today For Violators At Pensacola Red Light Cameras

February 1, 2025

The grace period is now over, and police are now issuing tickets and fines for violations at traffic cameras in Pensacola.

The cameras are located at:

  • 9th Avenue & Bayou — north, south, east, and west approaches (near Cordova Mall)
  • 9th Avenue & Airport — north, south, east, and west approaches (also near Cordova Mall)
  • 9th Avenue & Fairfield Drive — east and west approaches
  • Davis Hwy & Fairfield Drive — east and west approaches
  • 9th Avenue & Gregory Street — west approach

These intersections were chosen based on traffic crash data collected over several years and have historically been sites of Pensacola’s most major crashes., Pensacola Police said. In the past two years alone, these five intersections have accounted for 377 vehicle crashes.

During a January grace period, Pensacola Police say more than 1,200 violaters were captures by the cameras.

Now, each violation will be reviewed by a Pensacola Police officer, and citations will be issued. The fine is $158.

