Recap: Mayhem 3, Ice Flyers 2 (With Gallery)

February 8, 2025

Despite a hard-fought effort, the Ice Flyers fell short 3-2 to the Mayhem Friday night in the first of two weekend games.

The first period ended scoreless, with neither team finding the back of the net.

Macon’s Jarret Kup broke the deadlock early in the second period.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Midway through the second, Ice Flyers’ Jake Hamilton and Macon’s Jacob Schapps dropped the gloves, energizing the crowd.

Macon then took control as Jake Raleigh netted two power-play goals before the period’s end.

In the third period, Nick Pryce scored his third and fourth goals of the season to cut the Mayhem’s lead to one.

However, the Ice Flyers couldn’t complete the comeback in the final minutes.

Scoring Summary

First Period
MAC 0, PEN 0
No Scoring
Shots on goal: MAC 6, PEN 15
Second Period
MAC 1, PEN 0
1:39 Jarret Kup (5) – Unassisted
MAC 2, PEN 0
13:32 Jake Raleigh (5) – Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Jake Goldowski
MAC 3, PEN 0
17:14 Jake Raleigh (6) – Yaroslav Yvdokimov, Jake Goldowski
Shots on goal: MAC 7, PEN 11
Third Period
MAC 3, PEN 1
7:12 Nick Pryce (3) – Matt Wiesner
MAC 3, PEN 2
12:53 Nick Pryce (4) – Douglas Elgstam, Houston WIlson
Shots on goal: MAC 4, PEN 7
Total shots: MAC 17, PEN 33

