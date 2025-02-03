Recap: Mayhem 3, Ice Flyers 2 (With Gallery)

Despite a hard-fought effort, the Ice Flyers fell short 3-2 to the Mayhem Friday night in the first of two weekend games.

The first period ended scoreless, with neither team finding the back of the net.

Macon’s Jarret Kup broke the deadlock early in the second period.

Midway through the second, Ice Flyers’ Jake Hamilton and Macon’s Jacob Schapps dropped the gloves, energizing the crowd.

Macon then took control as Jake Raleigh netted two power-play goals before the period’s end.

In the third period, Nick Pryce scored his third and fourth goals of the season to cut the Mayhem’s lead to one.

However, the Ice Flyers couldn’t complete the comeback in the final minutes.

Scoring Summary

First Period

MAC 0, PEN 0

No Scoring

Shots on goal: MAC 6, PEN 15

Second Period

MAC 1, PEN 0

1:39 Jarret Kup (5) – Unassisted

MAC 2, PEN 0

13:32 Jake Raleigh (5) – Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Jake Goldowski

MAC 3, PEN 0

17:14 Jake Raleigh (6) – Yaroslav Yvdokimov, Jake Goldowski

Shots on goal: MAC 7, PEN 11

Third Period

MAC 3, PEN 1

7:12 Nick Pryce (3) – Matt Wiesner

MAC 3, PEN 2

12:53 Nick Pryce (4) – Douglas Elgstam, Houston WIlson

Shots on goal: MAC 4, PEN 7

Total shots: MAC 17, PEN 33